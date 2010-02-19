BacilosFormed 1995. Disbanded 2007
Bacilos
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1995
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f69d655c-ffd6-4bee-8c2a-3086b2be2fc6
Bacilos Biography (Wikipedia)
Bacilos is a music group based in Miami, Florida, USA. A leading practitioner of latin pop, the band had several hits on the Billboard Latin charts and had considerable success in the Latin Grammies, most notably, their albums Caraluna and Sin Vergüenza won the 2003 and 2005 Grammy Awards for Best Latin Pop Album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bacilos Tracks
Sort by
Mi Primer Millon
Bacilos
Mi Primer Millon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mi Primer Millon
Last played on
Bacilos Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist