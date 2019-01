Bacilos is a music group based in Miami, Florida, USA. A leading practitioner of latin pop, the band had several hits on the Billboard Latin charts and had considerable success in the Latin Grammies, most notably, their albums Caraluna and Sin Vergüenza won the 2003 and 2005 Grammy Awards for Best Latin Pop Album.

