Chorus Viennensis
Chorus Viennensis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f697be33-b942-4a66-a78f-e33f5fdf6206
Chorus Viennensis Biography (Wikipedia)
Chorus Viennensis is a male choir associated with the Vienna Boys Choir. It was founded in 1952. The choir has won the Grand Prix du Disque, the Mozart Interpretation Prize and the Schubert Interpretation prize.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Chorus Viennensis Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 (Cantata 5)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 (Cantata 5)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248 (Cantata 5)
Last played on
Leck mich im Arsch, K 231
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Leck mich im Arsch, K 231
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Leck mich im Arsch, K 231
Last played on
Wie schon leuchtet der Morgenstern (Cantata no.1, BWV.1)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Wie schon leuchtet der Morgenstern (Cantata no.1, BWV.1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Wie schon leuchtet der Morgenstern (Cantata no.1, BWV.1)
Last played on
Mass No 4 in C major, D.452
Franz Schubert
Mass No 4 in C major, D.452
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0651rr4.jpglink
Mass No 4 in C major, D.452
Last played on
05 A Faust Symphony, iv. Chorus mysticus
Franz Liszt
05 A Faust Symphony, iv. Chorus mysticus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjg.jpglink
05 A Faust Symphony, iv. Chorus mysticus
Choir
Last played on
Intermezzo (Egmont)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Intermezzo (Egmont)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Intermezzo (Egmont)
Last played on
Freudvoll und leidvoll (Egmont)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Freudvoll und leidvoll (Egmont)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Freudvoll und leidvoll (Egmont)
Singer
Narrator
Last played on
Symphony No. 1 In C Major Op.21 (IV. Finale)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Symphony No. 1 In C Major Op.21 (IV. Finale)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065ztr1.jpglink
Symphony No. 1 In C Major Op.21 (IV. Finale)
Last played on
Kanon (Lieber Freistadtler, lieber Gaulimauli) in G major K.232 for voices
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Kanon (Lieber Freistadtler, lieber Gaulimauli) in G major K.232 for voices
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024q7mb.jpglink
Kanon (Lieber Freistadtler, lieber Gaulimauli) in G major K.232 for voices
Last played on
Chorus Viennensis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist