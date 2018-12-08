Annie RossBorn 25 July 1930
Annie Ross
1930-07-25
Annie Ross Biography
Annabelle Allan Short (born 25 July 1930), known professionally as Annie Ross, is a British-American singer and actress, best known as a member of the jazz vocal trio Lambert, Hendricks & Ross. Early in her acting career, she was credited as Annabelle Logan.
Annie Ross Tracks
Twisted
Annie Ross
Twisted
Twisted
Last played on
Bellini
Annie Ross
Bellini
Bellini
Last played on
I Feel Pretty
Annie Ross
I Feel Pretty
I Feel Pretty
Last played on
I Feel Pretty
Ross, Annie & Gerry Mulligan
I Feel Pretty
I Feel Pretty
Performer
Last played on
The Song Is You
Annie Ross
The Song Is You
The Song Is You
Performer
Last played on
God Bless the Child
Billie Holiday
God Bless the Child
God Bless the Child
Last played on
It's Sand, Man!
Ed Lewis
It's Sand, Man!
It's Sand, Man!
Last played on
Centerpiece
Dave Lambert
Centerpiece
Centerpiece
Last played on
Lady's In Love With You
Annie Ross
Lady's In Love With You
Lady's In Love With You
Last played on
Two For The Blues
Annie Ross
Two For The Blues
Two For The Blues
Last played on
My Resistance Is Low
Annie Ross
My Resistance Is Low
My Resistance Is Low
Last played on
Together
Annie Ross
Together
Together
Last played on
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Annie Ross
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
It Don't Mean A Thing (If It Ain't Got That Swing)
Last played on
T'aint What You Do
Annie Ross
T'aint What You Do
T'aint What You Do
Last played on
Between The Devil & The Deep Blue Sea
Annie Ross
Between The Devil & The Deep Blue Sea
The Way You Look Tonight
Annie Ross
The Way You Look Tonight
I'm Gonna Go Fishin'
Annie Ross
I'm Gonna Go Fishin'
I'm Gonna Go Fishin'
Last played on
Everything's Coming Up Roses
Annie Ross
Everything's Coming Up Roses
Centerpiece (feat. Annie Ross & Georgie Fame)
Van Morrison
Centerpiece (feat. Annie Ross & Georgie Fame)
Centerpiece (feat. Annie Ross & Georgie Fame)
Last played on
Fly me to the moon
Annie Ross
Fly me to the moon
Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
Annie Ross
Devil And The Deep Blue Sea
On The Red Clay
Amy London
On The Red Clay
On The Red Clay
Last played on
The Dreams On Me
Annie Ross
The Dreams On Me
The Dreams On Me
Last played on
Gypsy In My Soul
Annie Ross
Gypsy In My Soul
Gypsy In My Soul
Last played on
Cloudburst
Lambert, Hendricks & Ross
Cloudburst
Cloudburst
Last played on
Jumping At The Woodside
Charlie Fowlkes
Jumping At The Woodside
Jumping At The Woodside
Composer
Last played on
I've Told Every Little Star
Annie Ross
I've Told Every Little Star
Manhattan
Annie Ross
Manhattan
Manhattan
Last played on
You Took Advantage Of Me
Annie Ross
You Took Advantage Of Me
One O' Clock Jump
Annie Ross
One O' Clock Jump
One O' Clock Jump
Composer
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1975: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
1975-09-10T03:41:48
10
Sep
1975
Proms 1975: Prom 47
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1972: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-29T03:41:48
29
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
