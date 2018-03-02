Dionne BromfieldBorn 1 February 1996
Dionne Bromfield
1996-02-01
Dionne Bromfield Biography (Wikipedia)
Dionne Julia Bromfield (born 1 February 1996) is an English singer, songwriter, TV presenter and television personality. Bromfield's debut album, Introducing Dionne Bromfield, was released in 2009 by Amy Winehouse's Lioness Records label. She first came to public attention after performing on the British TV show Strictly Come Dancing with Amy Winehouse on backing vocals. She is known for being one of the former presenters on Friday Download.
Dionne Bromfield Tracks
Ain't No Mountain (Calvo Remix) (feat. Dionne Bromfield)
Freischwimmer
Move A Little Faster
Dionne Bromfield
Mama Said
Dionne Bromfield
Spinnin' for 2012
Dionne Bromfield
Ouch That Hurt
Dionne Bromfield
Sweetest Thing
Dionne Bromfield
AM I THE SAME GIRL
Dionne Bromfield
Get Over It
Dionne Bromfield
Yeah Right (feat. Diggy Simmons)
Dionne Bromfield
Foolin
Dionne Bromfield
Spinnin for 2012
Dionne Bromfield
Ouch
Dionne Bromfield
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Dionne Bromfield
BBC Yalding House
2011-03-16T03:06:56
Live Lounge: Dionne Bromfield
BBC Yalding House
Dionne Bromfield Links
