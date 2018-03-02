Dionne Julia Bromfield (born 1 February 1996) is an English singer, songwriter, TV presenter and television personality. Bromfield's debut album, Introducing Dionne Bromfield, was released in 2009 by Amy Winehouse's Lioness Records label. She first came to public attention after performing on the British TV show Strictly Come Dancing with Amy Winehouse on backing vocals. She is known for being one of the former presenters on Friday Download.