Catherine RobbinCanadian mezzo-soprano. Born 28 September 1950
Catherine Robbin
1950-09-28
Catherine Robbin Tracks
Chants populaires (Popular Songs)
Maurice Ravel
Chants populaires (Popular Songs)
Chants populaires (Popular Songs)
2 Hebrew melodies (Kaddisch; L'Enigme eternelle)
Maurice Ravel
2 Hebrew melodies (Kaddisch; L'Enigme eternelle)
2 Hebrew melodies (Kaddisch; L'Enigme eternelle)
Finale (London, to thee) from Spring Symphony, Op.44
Benjamin Britten
Finale (London, to thee) from Spring Symphony, Op.44
Finale (London, to thee) from Spring Symphony, Op.44
Mass in B flat 'Theresienmesse' (Kyrie)
Joseph Haydn
Mass in B flat 'Theresienmesse' (Kyrie)
Mass in B flat 'Theresienmesse' (Kyrie)
Spring Symphony (The Merry Cuckoo; Spring; The Diving Boy)
Benjamin Britten
Spring Symphony (The Merry Cuckoo; Spring; The Diving Boy)
Spring Symphony (The Merry Cuckoo; Spring; The Diving Boy)
Vorrei poterti amar (Orlando)
George Frideric Handel
Vorrei poterti amar (Orlando)
Vorrei poterti amar (Orlando)
When the ice worms nest again; The Alberta Homestead; Old grandma
Big John Greer
When the ice worms nest again; The Alberta Homestead; Old grandma
When the ice worms nest again; The Alberta Homestead; Old grandma
Chansons Madecasses for voice, flute, cello and piano
Maurice Ravel
Chansons Madecasses for voice, flute, cello and piano
Chansons Madecasses for voice, flute, cello and piano
Cinq melodies populaires grecques [5 popular Greek Songs]
Maurice Ravel
Cinq melodies populaires grecques [5 popular Greek Songs]
Cinq melodies populaires grecques [5 popular Greek Songs]
Sheherazade - 3 poems (1903)
Maurice Ravel
Sheherazade - 3 poems (1903)
Sheherazade - 3 poems (1903)
Mass in C major
Ludwig van Beethoven
Mass in C major
Mass in C major
Spring Symphony: Part IV "London, to thee I do present"
Benjamin Britten
Spring Symphony: Part IV "London, to thee I do present"
Spring Symphony: Part IV "London, to thee I do present"
Extase - for voice and piano
Henri Duparc
Extase - for voice and piano
Extase - for voice and piano
La Clamenza di Tito - Act 1 'Vengo... Aspettate... Sesto'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
La Clamenza di Tito - Act 1 'Vengo... Aspettate... Sesto'
La Clamenza di Tito - Act 1 'Vengo... Aspettate... Sesto'
5 Gedichte der Konigen Maria Stuart (5 Poems of Queen Mary Stuart) (Op.135)
Robert Schumann
5 Gedichte der Konigen Maria Stuart (5 Poems of Queen Mary Stuart) (Op.135)
5 Gedichte der Konigen Maria Stuart (5 Poems of Queen Mary Stuart) (Op.135)
Elegie - for voice and piano (1874)
Stephen Ralls, Moore, Thomas, Catherine Robbin & Henri Duparc
Elegie - for voice and piano (1874)
Elegie - for voice and piano (1874)
Missa Solemnis in D, op.123; Sanctus
Ludwig van Beethoven
Missa Solemnis in D, op.123; Sanctus
Missa Solemnis in D, op.123; Sanctus
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts
Daniel Taylor, George Frideric Handel, Adrian Thompson, Catherine Robbin, Robin Blaze & Sophie Daneman
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts
Rodelinda, regina de' Longobardi - opera in 3 acts
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-24T03:41:20
24
Aug
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 43
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1992: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1992-07-19T03:41:20
19
Jul
1992
Proms 1992: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1991: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1991-08-05T03:41:20
5
Aug
1991
Proms 1991: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1990: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1990-07-22T03:41:20
22
Jul
1990
Proms 1990: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1989: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
1989-09-06T03:41:20
6
Sep
1989
Proms 1989: Prom 56
Royal Albert Hall
