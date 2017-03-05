Duncan Millar is a pianist, keyboardist, composer and producer from London, England. He was part of the UK pop music duo Blue Mercedes in the late 1980s, whose most successful song was "I Want to Be Your Property". This was a #1 hit for four weeks in the U.S. in 1988, on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play chart.

After this, Millar wrote and produced a number of tracks released on C.T. Records, including several in an Italo house style, under the name Monica de Luxe, and in 1992 the first track released by Tania Evans, subsequently of Culture Beat. He was then the first signing to EMI dance label Positiva Records in 1993, releasing a trance-style track called "Void" under the name Exoterix.

In 1998, after releasing an instrumental acid jazz album on Indochina Records (a subsidiary label of China Records) under the name A-One, Millar went on to release two smooth jazz albums on Instinct Records, N.Y.C. (Dream Your Dream and Good to Go ). He achieved a UK MOBO nomination as Best Jazz Act for the first of these in 1999.