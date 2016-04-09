London Steve Reich EnsembleFormed December 2004
London Steve Reich Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
2004-12
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f68c9b05-e155-40f1-9f17-9214316feb31
Tracks
Sort by
Sextet
London Steve Reich Ensemble
Sextet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sextet
Performer
Last played on
Piano Counterpoint
London Steve Reich Ensemble
Piano Counterpoint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Piano Counterpoint
Last played on
Different Trains: America, Before the War
Steve Reich, Kevin Griffiths & London Steve Reich Ensemble
Different Trains: America, Before the War
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Different Trains: America, Before the War
Composer
Conductor
Last played on
Sextet (v2)
Steve Reich
Sextet (v2)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Sextet (v2)
Piano Phase
Steve Reich
Piano Phase
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Piano Phase
Corver Piano Counterpart
Steve Reich
Corver Piano Counterpart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024pz90.jpglink
Corver Piano Counterpart
Europe, During the War (Different Trains)
Vincent Carver, Kevin Griffiths, Steve Reich & London Steve Reich Ensemble
Europe, During the War (Different Trains)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Europe, During the War (Different Trains)
Performer
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist