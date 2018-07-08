The FlatlandersFormed 1972
The Flatlanders
1972
The Flatlanders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flatlanders are an American country band from Lubbock, Texas, United States, founded in 1972 by Jimmie Dale Gilmore, Joe Ely and Butch Hancock. The group garnered little success during their brief original incarnation from 1972 to 1973, but when the individual members found success in their solo careers, interest in The Flatlanders was rekindled with the band reuniting several times since.
The Flatlanders Tracks
Eggs of your chickens
Hancock
Eggs of your chickens
Eggs of your chickens
Down In The Light Of The Melon Moon
The Flatlanders
Down In The Light Of The Melon Moon
Down In The Light Of The Melon Moon
Wheels Of Fortune
The Flatlanders
Wheels Of Fortune
Wheels Of Fortune
All You Are Love
The Flatlanders
All You Are Love
All You Are Love
Going Away
The Flatlanders
Going Away
Going Away
Waving My Heart Goodbye
The Flatlanders
Waving My Heart Goodbye
Waving My Heart Goodbye
My Wildest Dreams Get Wilder Every Day
The Flatlanders
My Wildest Dreams Get Wilder Every Day
Midnight Train
The Flatlanders
Midnight Train
Midnight Train
Pay The Alligator
The Flatlanders
Pay The Alligator
Pay The Alligator
I Knew You
The Flatlanders
I Knew You
I Knew You
You've Never Seen Me Cry
The Flatlanders
You've Never Seen Me Cry
You've Never Seen Me Cry
Down In My Hometown
The Flatlanders
Down In My Hometown
Down In My Hometown
Tonight I Think I'm Going To Go Downtown
The Flatlanders
Tonight I Think I'm Going To Go Downtown
Tonight I'm Gonna Go Downtown
The Flatlanders
Tonight I'm Gonna Go Downtown
Tonight I'm Gonna Go Downtown
Bhagavan Decreed
The Flatlanders
Bhagavan Decreed
Bhagavan Decreed
Stars In My Life
The Flatlanders
Stars In My Life
Stars In My Life
Dallas
The Flatlanders
Dallas
Dallas
Shadow Of the Moon
The Flatlanders
Shadow Of the Moon
Shadow Of the Moon
Hello Stranger
The Flatlanders
Hello Stranger
Hello Stranger
Borderless Love
The Flatlanders
Borderless Love
Borderless Love
Love's Own Chains
The Flatlanders
Love's Own Chains
Love's Own Chains
Homeland Refugee
The Flatlanders
Homeland Refugee
Homeland Refugee
Under The Light Of The Melon Moon
The Flatlanders
Under The Light Of The Melon Moon
Under The Light Of The Melon Moon
Indian Cowboy
The Flatlanders
Indian Cowboy
Indian Cowboy
After the Storm
The Flatlanders
After the Storm
After the Storm
I Thought The Wreck Was Over
The Flatlanders
I Thought The Wreck Was Over
I Thought The Wreck Was Over
Sowing On The Mountain
The Flatlanders
Sowing On The Mountain
Sowing On The Mountain
