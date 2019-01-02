Clara RockmoreBorn 9 March 1911. Died 10 May 1998
Clara Rockmore
1911-03-09
Clara Rockmore Biography (Wikipedia)
Clara Reisenberg Rockmore (9 March 1911 – 10 May 1998) was a classical violin prodigy and a virtuoso performer of the theremin, an electronic musical instrument. She was the sister of pianist Nadia Reisenberg.
Clara Rockmore Tracks
The Swan (The Carnival of the Animals)
Camille Saint‐Saëns
The Swan (The Carnival of the Animals)
The Swan (The Carnival of the Animals)
Vocalise
Clara Rockmore
Vocalise
Vocalise
Liebesleid (3 Old Viennese Dances)
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesleid (3 Old Viennese Dances)
Liebesleid (3 Old Viennese Dances)
Saint-Saens: The Swan
Clara Rockmore
Saint-Saens: The Swan
Saint-Saens: The Swan
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
The Swan
Clara Rockmore
The Swan
The Swan
Water Boy
Clara Rockmore
Water Boy
Water Boy
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
Fritz Kreisler
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
Liebesleid (Old Viennese Dances)
Unknown Track
Clara Rockmore
Unknown Track
Unknown Track
Humoreske
Clara Rockmore
Humoreske
Humoreske
Clara Rockmore Links
