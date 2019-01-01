Howard Michael Mandel (born November 29, 1955) is a Canadian comedian, actor and television host. He hosts the NBC game show Deal or No Deal, as well as the show's daytime and Canadian-English counterparts. In 1987, Mandel starred alongside Amy Steel in the comedy film Walk Like a Man. From 1982 to 1988 Mandel played rowdy ER intern Dr. Wayne Fiscus on the NBC medical drama St. Elsewhere. He also created and starred in the children's cartoon Bobby's World, and judges on NBC's America's Got Talent.