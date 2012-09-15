Reset is a Norwegian Eurodance group. The band started as a one-man studio project in 1994 by Stig Antonsen, but was never finished in the end. He decided to start again in 1996 with two additional members, Trude Barstad and Christian Onshus. They released a single in the summer of 1996 called "U R My Dream" on the Sony Music label Dance Pool. The group split up after only six months together.

In late 1998 Stig was working with Camilla Henningsen on "Oh What A Day", a song that later would be included on the "Play" album. They decided to start Reset again and called in Thomas Borgvang, a local Radio DJ. The first song that was recorded with all 3 members was "Makin' Me Feel". The band performed their first gig in December 1998 at the NRJ Christmas-party at the Oslo Spektrum together with artists such as Snap!, Sash!, Solid Base & Jocelyn Brown.

2 months later, they signed a 4-album deal with the German record-company Edel Records. The single "Blue" was released in June 1999 and is until today the biggest selling Norwegian dance single ever, selling 18,000 copies. Their next single "Get Me" also became a huge success and reached a top 5 position on the Norwegian charts. In November 1999 Reset released their debut album Play and a few months later they received a Gold record for the album in Norway. They also released "Makin' Me Feel" as a single in 2000.