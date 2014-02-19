Robert KahnComposer. Born 21 July 1865. Died 29 May 1951
Robert Kahn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1865-07-21
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f680efad-4505-4ed1-9373-d4d5ccbac07a
Robert Kahn Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Kahn (July 21, 1865 – May 29, 1951) was a German composer, pianist, and music teacher.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Kahn Tracks
Sort by
Nun stehn die Rosen in Blute
Robert Kahn
Nun stehn die Rosen in Blute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nun stehn die Rosen in Blute
Performer
Last played on
Robert Kahn Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist