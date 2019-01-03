Charlie CowieScots fiddler
Charlie Cowie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f67f3acd-f2e9-4dec-a343-735ce4ffbba7
Charlie Cowie Tracks
Sort by
Centennial Jig; Joys of Quebec
Charlie Cowie
Centennial Jig; Joys of Quebec
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Centennial Jig; Joys of Quebec
Last played on
The Last Cheater's Waltz
Charlie Cowie
The Last Cheater's Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Last Cheater's Waltz
Last played on
Jigs: Spin & Glow/Mcdowall's Breakdown
Charlie Cowie
Jigs: Spin & Glow/Mcdowall's Breakdown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jigs: Spin & Glow/Mcdowall's Breakdown
Last played on
SCHOTTISCHE: BONNIE BELLE SCHOTTISCHE/BOWIN' THE STRINGS
Charlie Cowie
SCHOTTISCHE: BONNIE BELLE SCHOTTISCHE/BOWIN' THE STRINGS
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
SPANISH TWO STEP: GAN AINM/MOUTH OF THE TOBIQUE
Charlie Cowie
SPANISH TWO STEP: GAN AINM/MOUTH OF THE TOBIQUE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spanish 2 step / Mouth of the Tobique
Charlie Cowie
Spanish 2 step / Mouth of the Tobique
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Spanish 2 step / Mouth of the Tobique
Last played on
The Cowal Gathering / Duncan Johnstone
Charlie Cowie
The Cowal Gathering / Duncan Johnstone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cowal Gathering / Duncan Johnstone
Last played on
Little house on the hill
Charlie Cowie
Little house on the hill
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Little house on the hill
Last played on
Back to artist