LeisureNew Zealand soul band
Leisure
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f67d22da-7fe8-40f8-8495-b903e74fd094
Leisure Tracks
Sort by
Got It Bad
Leisure
Got It Bad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Got It Bad
Last played on
Deeper
Leisure
Deeper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deeper
Last played on
Nobody (feat. GoldLink)
Leisure
Nobody (feat. GoldLink)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5wvg.jpglink
Nobody (feat. GoldLink)
Last played on
Back to artist