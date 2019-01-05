Dem Franchize BoyzFormed 2004. Disbanded 2008
Dem Franchize Boyz
2004
Dem Franchize Boyz Biography (Wikipedia)
Dem Franchize Boyz was an American rap group from Atlanta signed to E1 Music. The group had four members: Parlae (born Maurice Gleaton), Pimpin' (Jamal Willingham), Jizzal Man (Bernard Leverette), and Buddie (Gerald Tiller).
Dem Franchize Boyz Tracks
I Think They Like Me (feat. Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow)
Dem Franchize Boyz
I Think They Like Me (feat. Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow)
I Think They Like Me (feat. Jermaine Dupri, Da Brat & Bow Wow)
White Tee
Dem Franchize Boyz
White Tee
White Tee
Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It
Dem Franchize Boyz
Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It
Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It
Oh I Think They Like Me
Dem Franchize Boyz
Oh I Think They Like Me
Oh I Think They Like Me
Talkin' Out Da Side Of Ya Neck!
Dem Franchize Boyz
Talkin' Out Da Side Of Ya Neck!
Talkin' Out Da Side Of Ya Neck!
They Like
Dem Franchize Boyz
They Like
They Like
Dem Franchize Boyz Links
