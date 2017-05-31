Sina Samadi better known by his stage name Sean Banan (Banan means Banana, appears to be a pun of his name) is an Iranian-Swedish comedian and musician. His family immigrated to Sweden when he was 2 years old and resided in Gothenburg. Banan took lessons in rumba, flamenco, rock, cha-cha-cha, ballet and street dance. He then worked as a choreographer and dance instructor. In 2006, he appeared on TV3's now defunct dance programme Floor Filler. He became an immediate internet phenomenon after appearing in an interview in 2007 after answering some questions about his preferences and said he preferred "rumpa" (buttocks) to breasts. "Rumpa" became a catch phrase he would use in many of his future gigs.

He played a travelling reporter in the 2010 comedy television show Cirkus Möller that aired on TV4. The same year he took part in the Kanal 5's programme Djävulsrallyt in its third series.

His 2010 single "Skaka Rumpa" was released on 16 June 2010 and entered the Swedish Singles Chart at No. 13 in its first week, topping at No. 8 the following week.