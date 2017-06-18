Russ SavakusBorn 13 May 1925. Died 1984
Russ Savakus is an American session bass player (both electric and stand-up), violinist and singer. Savakus has recorded with numerous artists in and around the 1960s folk and folk-rock movement in New York. Earlier, he had been a part of the rhythm section for the Les Elgart swing band.
According to Michael Bloomfield, who met Savakus at a Bob Dylan session: "They had a bass player, a terrific guy, Russ Savakus. It was his first day playing electric bass, and he was scared of that. No one understood nothing." However, Dylan chose to replace Savakus on tour
