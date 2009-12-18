Rose Hill DriveFormed 2000
Rose Hill Drive Biography (Wikipedia)
Rose Hill Drive is an American rock band. The group is often aligned with other bands that are reviving traditional hard rock and early metal–psychedelic. Combining hard-driving rock and blues with modern touches and arrangements, they are often described by reviewers as reminiscent of 1970s rock bands Led Zeppelin and Cream.
