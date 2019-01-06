Paul NicholasBorn 3 December 1945
Paul Nicholas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p036nt16.jpg
1945-12-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6755837-755d-4694-8817-11380951b2bc
Paul Nicholas Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Nicholas (born Paul Oscar Beuselinck; 3 December 1944) is an English actor and singer. He started out with a pop career, but soon changed to musical theatre. Later, in the 1970s, he returned to the pop charts, and he began an acting career – starring in the 1983 BBC sitcom Just Good Friends, for which he is best known. The show won a BAFTA and Nicholas was also nominated for best comedy performance. After the show ended, he returned to musical theatre and various other entertainment roles, including producing and directing.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paul Nicholas Tracks
Sort by
Magical Mister Mistoffelees
Paul Nicholas
Magical Mister Mistoffelees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036nt16.jpglink
Magical Mister Mistoffelees
Last played on
Dancing With The Captain
Paul Nicholas
Dancing With The Captain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036nt16.jpglink
Dancing With The Captain
Last played on
Grandma's Party
Paul Nicholas
Grandma's Party
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036nt16.jpglink
Grandma's Party
Last played on
Heaven On The 7th Floor
Paul Nicholas
Heaven On The 7th Floor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036nt16.jpglink
Heaven On The 7th Floor
Last played on
JUST GOOD FRIENDS
Paul Nicholas
JUST GOOD FRIENDS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036nt16.jpglink
JUST GOOD FRIENDS
Last played on
Everything's Alright
Dana Gillespie
Everything's Alright
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036nt16.jpglink
Everything's Alright
Last played on
Mister Mistoffelees
Wayne Sleep
Mister Mistoffelees
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p036nt16.jpglink
Mister Mistoffelees
Last played on
Paul Nicholas Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist