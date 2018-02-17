Rafael MéndezTrumpet player. Born 26 March 1906. Died 15 September 1981
Rafael Méndez
1906-03-26
Rafael Méndez Biography (Wikipedia)
Rafael Méndez (March 26, 1906 – September 15, 1981) was a Mexican virtuoso solo trumpeter. He is known as the "Heifetz of the Trumpet."
Rafael Méndez Tracks
Csárdás for trumpet and piano
Tico Tico
Rafael Méndez Links
