Reverend Gary DavisBorn 30 April 1896. Died 5 May 1972
Reverend Gary Davis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1896-04-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f66eefea-ff87-46b5-947d-b595a4bac5c9
Reverend Gary Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Reverend Gary Davis, also Blind Gary Davis (born Gary D. Davis, April 30, 1896 – May 5, 1972), was a blues and gospel singer who was also proficient on the banjo, guitar and harmonica. His fingerpicking guitar style influenced many other artists. His students include Stefan Grossman, David Bromberg, Steve Katz, Roy Book Binder, Larry Johnson, Nick Katzman, Dave Van Ronk, Rory Block, Ernie Hawkins, Larry Campbell, Bob Weir, Woody Mann, and Tom Winslow. He influenced Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead, Wizz Jones, Jorma Kaukonen, Keb' Mo', Ollabelle, Resurrection Band, and John Sebastian (of the Lovin' Spoonful).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Reverend Gary Davis Tracks
Sort by
Samson & Delilah
Reverend Gary Davis
Samson & Delilah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Samson & Delilah
Last played on
I Am the Light of the World
Reverend Gary Davis
I Am the Light of the World
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Am the Light of the World
Last played on
Low Drag a.k.a. Cincinnati Flow Rag
Reverend Gary Davis
Low Drag a.k.a. Cincinnati Flow Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelve Gates to the City
Reverend Gary Davis
Twelve Gates to the City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelve Gates to the City
Last played on
Twelve Sticks
Reverend Gary Davis
Twelve Sticks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Twelve Sticks
Last played on
Lord I wish I could See
Reverend Gary Davis
Lord I wish I could See
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lord I wish I could See
Last played on
Please Baby
Reverend Gary Davis
Please Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Baby
Last played on
You Got To Move
Reverend Gary Davis
You Got To Move
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Got To Move
Last played on
Let Us Get Together
Reverend Gary Davis
Let Us Get Together
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let Us Get Together
Last played on
Oh Glory, How Happy I Am
Reverend Gary Davis
Oh Glory, How Happy I Am
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Decided to go Down
Reverend Gary Davis
I Decided to go Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Decided to go Down
Last played on
Reverend Gary Davis Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist