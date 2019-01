Gustavo Antonio "Tav" Falco is an American-born musical performer, performance artist, actor, filmmaker, and photographer. He has led the psychedelic rock-and-roll group Tav Falco's Panther Burns (named after a plantation in Mississippi) since 1979. He moved to Europe in the late 1990s and since 2002 has been touring with his Panther Burns group, including musicians from Paris and Rome.

