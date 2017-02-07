Leona NaessBorn 31 July 1974
Leona Naess
1974-07-31
Leona Naess Biography (Wikipedia)
Leona Kristina Naess (or Næss) (born 31 July 1974) is a British singer-songwriter. She released her debut album, Comatised, in March 2000, which produced the single "Charm Attack" (Adult Top 40 #29).
Leona Naess Tracks
Leave Your Boyfriend Behind
Leona Naess
Leave Your Boyfriend Behind
Shiny On The Inside
Leona Naess
Shiny On The Inside
Shiny On The Inside
Learning As We Go
Leona Naess
Learning As We Go
Learning As We Go
Heavy Like Sunday
Leona Naess
Heavy Like Sunday
Heavy Like Sunday
Ghosts In The Attic
Leona Naess
Ghosts In The Attic
Ghosts In The Attic
Charm Attack
Leona Naess
Charm Attack
Charm Attack
