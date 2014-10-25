The Four BlazesFormed 1940. Disbanded 1955
The Four Blazes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f66a7afb-1d78-4b47-847e-df58f91b8b32
The Four Blazes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Four Blazes were an American R&B vocal and instrumental group formed in Chicago and popular in the 1940s and 1950s. They were also occasionally billed as The Five Blazes and (probably just on record labels) as the "Blasers" or the "Flames."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Four Blazes Tracks
Sort by
All Night Long
The Four Blazes
All Night Long
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Night Long
Last played on
The Four Blazes Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist