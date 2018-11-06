Dan ManganCanadian indie rock singer/songwriter. Born 28 April 1983
Dan Mangan
1983-04-28
Dan Mangan Biography (Wikipedia)
Dan Mangan (born April 28, 1983) is a Vancouver-based Canadian musician. He has also been a contributing writer for The Guardian's Arts section, Montecristo Magazine and Huffington Post Canada, and has won two Juno Awards.
Dan Mangan Tracks
Troubled Mind
Dan Mangan
Troubled Mind
Troubled Mind
Vessel
Dan Mangan
Vessel
Vessel
Race To The Bottom
Dan Mangan
Race To The Bottom
Race To The Bottom
About As Helpful As You Can Be Without Being Any Help At All
Dan Mangan
About As Helpful As You Can Be Without Being Any Help At All
Mouthpiece
Dan Mangan
Mouthpiece
Mouthpiece
Offered
Dan Mangan
Offered
Offered
A Doll's House/Pavlovia
Dan Mangan
A Doll's House/Pavlovia
A Doll's House/Pavlovia
Vessel
Dan Mangan
Vessel
Vessel
