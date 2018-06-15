David Power
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f66983a3-b039-4bc3-a15e-b5d8b66f6f13
David Power Tracks
Sort by
Si bheag, si mhor
Turlough O'Carolan
Si bheag, si mhor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Si bheag, si mhor
Last played on
The Fox Chase
Trad.
The Fox Chase
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Fox Chase
Last played on
Messiah: Pifa
George Frideric Handel
Messiah: Pifa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Messiah: Pifa
Last played on
Bimis Ag Ol / The Yellow Wattle
David Power
Bimis Ag Ol / The Yellow Wattle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bimis Ag Ol / The Yellow Wattle
Performer
Last played on
The Salamanca, The Steampacket
David Power
The Salamanca, The Steampacket
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Donegal Reel / The Dublin reel
David Power
The Donegal Reel / The Dublin reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Donegal Reel / The Dublin reel
Last played on
1st may hornpipe / An Sean Veist's an Carbhat
David Power
1st may hornpipe / An Sean Veist's an Carbhat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friar's Britches / An Rogaire Dubh
David Power
Friar's Britches / An Rogaire Dubh
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Friar's Britches / An Rogaire Dubh
Last played on
Road to Lisdoonvarna
David Power
Road to Lisdoonvarna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Road to Lisdoonvarna
Last played on
David Power Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist