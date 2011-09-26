GilbertGilbert Linley
Gilbert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f66982a4-aa85-40c2-a6d3-28308d738cc3
Gilbert Biography (Wikipedia)
Gilbert is the performance name of Matthew Gilbert Linley, a London-based composer and musician. He is also the drummer in Engineers with Mark Peters and Ulrich Schnauss.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gilbert Tracks
Sort by
Blow The Trumpet
Gilbert
Blow The Trumpet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blow The Trumpet
Last played on
It's All So Bright
Gilbert
It's All So Bright
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's All So Bright
Last played on
Red Leaves Floating On The Water
Gilbert
Red Leaves Floating On The Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Leaves Floating On The Water
Last played on
Snow Snow Snow Snow Snow
Gilbert
Snow Snow Snow Snow Snow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gilbert Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist