Tompall Glaser & The Glaser Brothers
Biography (Wikipedia)
Tompall & the Glaser Brothers were an American country music group composed of three brothers: Chuck (Charles Vernon Glaser) February 27, 1936, Jim (James William Glaser) December 16, 1937, and Tompall (Thomas Paul Glaser) September 3, 1933 - August 13, 2013. The trio were the sons of Alice Marie Harriet Davis Glaser and Louis Nicholas Glaser of Spalding, Nebraska. The Glaser Brothers started singing together at country fairs and contests in and around the Spalding area when they were preteens. In 1957 the group got their big break when they appeared on the Arthur Godfrey's Talent Show and attracted the attention of several well known country stars, including Marty Robbins. Robbins quickly signed them as backup singers on his albums and as solo artists on his record label. The brother's first single Five Penny Nickel was released in 1958 on Robbin's Records.
Tracks
Sort by
I Never Will Marry
Lovin' Her Was Easier
Streets of Baltimore
Delta Lost
Faded Love
The Great El Tigre
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
"I have a story for you" Guy Garvey has a Willie Nelson adecdote
-
Willie Nelson and the late Merle Haggard - Old Fashioned Love
-
Mick Fleetwood on Willie Nelson: "He's so alive and brilliant!"
-
George Jones is inducted in to the Singers' Hall of Fame
-
Willie Nelson enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame