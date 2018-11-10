The Time Jumpers are a Western swing ensemble formed in 1998 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Time Jumpers began as a garage practice session; the group started playing occasional gigs in the Nashville area until they were offered a regular slot playing at the Station Inn. In 2007, the group recorded a live album entitled Jumpin' Time. They were nominated for two Grammy awards, Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals for the song "Sweet Memories" and Best Country Instrumental Performance for "Fidoodlin'". In 2012, the group recorded the album entitled The Time Jumpers. They have been nominated for three Grammy awards: Best Country Performance By A Duo Or Group, Best Americana Album and Best Country Album, winning a Grammy for Grammy Award for Best American Roots Song.