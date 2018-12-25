Devin Dawson (born January 30, 1989 in Orangevale, California) is an American country music singer-songwriter. He became famous after filming a mashup of Taylor Swift songs with his fellow friend Louisa Wendorff on her YouTube channel, which gained popularity on YouTube. His debut single "All on Me" is also his first hit song. With the help of producer Jay Joyce, he signed to Warner Bros. Records in 2017. Dawson's "All on Me" has charted on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.

Dawson has also toured with Brett Eldredge, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Dawson's debut album Dark Horse was released on January 19, 2018.