Devin DawsonBorn 30 January 1989
Devin Dawson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1989-01-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6679d2b-18fc-432b-9782-9f9b7a494a5d
Devin Dawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Devin Dawson (born January 30, 1989 in Orangevale, California) is an American country music singer-songwriter. He became famous after filming a mashup of Taylor Swift songs with his fellow friend Louisa Wendorff on her YouTube channel, which gained popularity on YouTube. His debut single "All on Me" is also his first hit song. With the help of producer Jay Joyce, he signed to Warner Bros. Records in 2017. Dawson's "All on Me" has charted on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts.
Dawson has also toured with Brett Eldredge, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.
Dawson's debut album Dark Horse was released on January 19, 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Devin Dawson Tracks
Sort by
All On Me
Devin Dawson
All On Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All On Me
Last played on
Dark Horse
Devin Dawson
Dark Horse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dark Horse
Last played on
I Dont Care Who Sees
Devin Dawson
I Dont Care Who Sees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Dont Care Who Sees
Last played on
All On Me [Acoustic]
Devin Dawson
All On Me [Acoustic]
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All On Me [Acoustic]
Last played on
Asking For A Friend
Devin Dawson
Asking For A Friend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Asking For A Friend
Last played on
Playlists featuring Devin Dawson
Upcoming Events
17
Jan
2019
Devin Dawson, Dan + Shay
The Garage, Glasgow, UK
18
Jan
2019
Devin Dawson, Dan + Shay
O2 Institute Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
19
Jan
2019
Devin Dawson, Dan + Shay
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
22
Jan
2019
Devin Dawson, Dan + Shay
SWX, Bristol, UK
23
Jan
2019
Devin Dawson, Dan + Shay
J2, Cambridge Junction, Cambridge, UK
Back to artist