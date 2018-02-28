Ferdinand HillerBorn 24 October 1811. Died 12 May 1885
Ferdinand Hiller
1811-10-24
Ferdinand Hiller Biography (Wikipedia)
Ferdinand (von) Hiller (24 October 1811 – 11 May 1885) was a German composer, conductor, pianist, writer and music director.
Ferdinand Hiller Tracks
Piano Trio No. 6 in C minor (3rd mvt, Notturno)
Piano Trio No. 6 in C minor (3rd mvt, Notturno)
Piano Trio No. 6 in C minor (3rd mvt, Notturno)
Nuptial Eve, Op. 106
Nuptial Eve, Op. 106
Nuptial Eve, Op. 106
Ferdinand Hiller Links
