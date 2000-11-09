Hugh PaddickComedy actor. Born 22 August 1915. Died 9 November 2000
Hugh William Paddick (22 August 1915 – 9 November 2000) was an English actor, whose most notable role was in the 1960s BBC radio show Round the Horne, in sketches such as "Charles and Fiona" (as Charles) and "Julian and Sandy" (as Julian). Both he and Kenneth Williams are largely responsible for introducing the underground language polari to the British public.
Paddick also enjoyed success as Percival Browne in the original West End production of The Boy Friend, in 1954.
