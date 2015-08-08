Keith Ian Carradine (born August 8, 1949) is an American actor, singer and songwriter who has had success on stage, film and television. He is known for his roles as Tom Frank in Robert Altman's Nashville, Wild Bill Hickok in the HBO series Deadwood, FBI agent Frank Lundy in Dexter and US President Conrad Dalton in Madam Secretary. In addition, he is a Golden Globe- and Academy Award-winning songwriter. As a member of the Carradine family, he is part of an acting dynasty that began with his father, John Carradine.