1965-01-21
Robert Del Naja (born 21 January 1965), also known as 3D, is a British artist, musician, singer and songwriter. He emerged as a graffiti artist and member of the Bristol collective The Wild Bunch, and later as a founding member of the band Massive Attack, with whom he is still active. In 2009 he received the British Academy's Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Music.
