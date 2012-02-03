Alfa RomeroHouse producers/djs Prudo & Lorenzo Bartoletti
Alfa Romero
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f65319b0-ab0a-4682-a4f5-71ebe2337b3b
Alfa Romero Tracks
Sort by
Sunday Bond
Alfa Romero
Sunday Bond
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sunday Bond
Last played on
Alfa Romero Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
History of House With Âme
-
How did Pete Tong persuade his Radio 1 bosses to head to Ibiza?
-
Anne-Marie, Billie Piper and Pete Tong compare their BRITs memories, from 1999 to 2018
-
Ding Dong It's Pete Tong - The Pasty Incident
-
Pete Tong on the origins of ‘It’s all gone Pete Tong’
-
‘I was only ever late for one show and Chris Moyles never let me forget it’ – Pete Tong
-
Pete Tong: "The likes of Disclosure are a new generation of dance music in the UK. And we wouldn't have Sam Smith without it."
Back to artist