Stonehoney
Stonehoney Biography (Wikipedia)
Stonehoney is an American rock band from Austin, Texas. Stonehoney consists of Shawn Davis on vocals and electric guitar, Phil Hurley on vocals and lead electric guitar, Dave Phenicie on vocals and bass guitar, and Nick Randolph (Brother of actor Christopher Randolph) on vocals and acoustic guitar. Stonehoney has been touring extensively since 2007 and has released one album, The Cedar Creek Sessions.
Stonehoney Tracks
I don't wanna go home
I don't wanna go home
Headlight on a Midnight Train
Headlight on a Midnight Train
Two Years Down
Two Years Down
Stonehoney Links
