The World Is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die (sometimes shortened to The World Is a Beautiful Place, The World Is, or just TWIABP) is an American indie rock band formed in Willimantic, Connecticut, in 2009. They released their debut full-length album Whenever, If Ever in 2013 to generally positive reviews, followed by Harmlessness in 2015 and Always Foreign in 2017. Aside from these three studio albums they have released a number of EPs and splits, including a collaboration with spoken word artist Christopher Zizzamia entitled Between Bodies and released in late 2014. According to their Facebook page, their "lineup is constantly expanding and contracting. Recording and live performance lineups vary."

Founding member Tom Diaz (born Thomas M. Diaz on September 2, 1986) died unexpectedly on November 1, 2018 at the age of 32. On November 3, 2018, the band confirmed his death on their social media accounts.