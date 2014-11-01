AudiotriczFormed 2013
Audiotricz Biography (Wikipedia)
Audiotricz are a duo from Nunspeet, Netherlands, consisting of Kenneth Kroes (20/01/1990) and Leon Benschop (27/12/1990) who perform and produce music together within the Hardstyle genre.
