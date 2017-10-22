Stuart NicholsonUK | vocalist of prog rock band Galahad. Born 18 January 1964
Stuart Nicholson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1964-01-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f64d7709-b2b7-4d16-b739-9f5fbc268f49
Stuart Nicholson Tracks
Sort by
The Lord of the Dance
Sydney Carter
The Lord of the Dance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lord of the Dance
Choir
Last played on
We Three Kings
Stuart Nicholson
We Three Kings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471f3k.jpglink
We Three Kings
Last played on
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Stuart Nicholson
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tomorrow shall be my dancing day
Last played on
Back to artist