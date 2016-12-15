James Clements, better known as ASC, is a British electronic producer who currently resides in Del Mar, California. He has been releasing music under the alias ASC since 1999, and originally gained popularity as a drum and bass producer. Since the late 2000s, he has been one of the key artists in the emerging autonomic genre, along with artists such as dBridge and Instra:Mental.

He is married to dubstep producer, Vaccine.