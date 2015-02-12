Steve StrangeWelsh pop singer, Visage. Born 28 May 1959. Died 12 February 2015
Steve Strange
1959-05-28
Steve Strange Biography (Wikipedia)
Stephen John Harrington (28 May 1959 – 12 February 2015), better known by his stage name Steve Strange, was a Welsh pop singer. From the late 1970s he was a nightclub host and promoter. He became famous as the leader of the New Wave Synth-pop group Visage, best known for their single "Fade to Grey", and was one of the most influential figures behind the New Romantic movement of the early 1980s.
