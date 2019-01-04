Carl Philipp Emanuel BachBorn 8 March 1714. Died 14 December 1788
Biography (Wikipedia)
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach (8 March 1714 – 14 December 1788), also formerly spelled Karl Philipp Emmanuel Bach, was a German Classical period musician and composer, the fifth child and second (surviving) son of Johann Sebastian Bach and Maria Barbara Bach. His second name was given in honor of his godfather Georg Philipp Telemann, a friend of Johann Sebastian Bach.
C. P. E. Bach was an influential composer working at a time of transition between his father's baroque style and the classical and romantic styles that followed it. His personal approach, an expressive and often turbulent one known as empfindsamer Stil or 'sensitive style', applied the principles of rhetoric and drama to musical structures. Bach's dynamism stands in deliberate contrast to the more mannered galant style also then in vogue.
To distinguish him from his brother Johann Christian, the "London Bach," who at this time was music master to the Queen of England, C. P. E. Bach was known as the "Berlin Bach" during his residence in that city, and later as the "Hamburg Bach" when he succeeded Telemann as Kapellmeister there. To his contemporaries, he was known simply as Emanuel.
Sonata in A minor Wq.57`2 for keyboard
Quartet for flute, viola and continuo in D major
Sinfonia in E flat, Wq. 179 (1757)
Quartet for flute, viola and continuo (Wq.93 / H.537) in A minor
Sonata for flute/recorder and keyboard in E flat major
Concerto for harpsichord, fortepiano and orchestra (Wq.47) in E flat major
Magnificat (Opening chorus)
Sonata in C major for flute and harpsichord (Wq.73)
Keyboard Sonata in A major Wq.55`4
Cello Concerto No 3 in A major, (3rd mvt)
Trio sonata for flute, violin and continuo in B flat major, Wq.161`2
Les langueurs tendres, WQ 117/30
Cello Concerto No 3 in A major, Wq 172 (3rd mvt)
Cello Concerto in B flat major H436 Wq171, 3rd movement - Allegro assai
12 Variations on "La Folia" (Wq.118/9) (H.263)
Symphony for strings in B flat. (Wq.182 No.2)
Symphony in E flat major Wq.183`2
Sinfonia No 5 in B minor, Wq 182
Klopstocks Morgengesang am Schopfungsfeste (Wq.239)
Sinfonia in B-Flat Major, Wq. 182/2, H. 658:
Symphony in G major, Wq 173
Rondo in D minor Wq.62/19
Symphony in E flat major, Wq. 179 (H654) - first movement
Symphony No. 1 in G, Wq. 182/1
Keyboard Sonata in G minor, Wq 65, No 17
Poco Adagio (first movement) from Sonata in A minor Wq.132 for flute solo
Les Langueurs Tendres H 110
Violin Sonata in C major - Finale
Sonata in B minor - Andante
Sinfonia in D major - Minuet
Symphony in E major, Wq 182 No 6
Symphony in D major, Wq.183 No.1
Magnificat in D major (Wq.215)
6 Little sonatas for 2 flutes, 2 clarinets, 2 horns and bassoon (Wq.184)
Concerto for flute and strings no.2 (Wq.167) in B flat major
Cello Concerto in A major Wq. 172 (3rd mvt)
Sonata for flute and continuo in A minor (Wq.128)
Sinfonia in E flat major, Wq. 183/2
Concerto in A minor, Wq166: Allegro assai
Rondo in C minor Wq.59`4 for keyboard
Sinfonia Opus 9 No.2: Allegro
Flute concerto in D minor - 3rd movement - Allegro di molto
Cello Concerto un A minor, 1st Mvt (cadenza by Nicolas Alstedt & Jonathan Cohen)
Concerto in D minor 3rd mvt: Allegro assai
