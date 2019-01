Asian Network Future Sounds - Tasha Tah

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xj89q.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01xj89q.jpg

2016-08-26T15:35:00.000Z

The Urban Punjabi Queen, straight from her video shoot, is pumped for Future Sounds, an incredible evening at the BBC Maida Vale Studios celebrating the best British Asian talents

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p045z71q