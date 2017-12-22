Kirsty MacCollBorn 10 October 1959. Died 18 December 2000
Kirsty MacColl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmpr.jpg
1959-10-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f63f2884-56d3-47f3-8a7e-72c324758730
Kirsty MacColl Biography (Wikipedia)
Kirsty Anna MacColl (10 October 1959 – 18 December 2000) was a British singer and songwriter. She recorded several pop hits in the 1980s and 1990s, including "There's a Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears He's Elvis" and cover versions of Billy Bragg's "A New England" and The Kinks' "Days". Her song "They Don't Know" was covered with great success by Tracey Ullman. MacColl also sang on recordings produced by her husband Steve Lillywhite, most notably "Fairytale of New York" by The Pogues.
Kirsty MacColl Performances & Interviews
- Kirsty MacColl enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020l8cj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p020l8cj.jpg2014-06-09T10:24:00.000ZTara Pinto in Southampton nominates Kirsty MacColl for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p020mfdv
Kirsty MacColl enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Kirsty MacColl Tracks
A New England
Kirsty MacColl
A New England
A New England
Days
Kirsty MacColl
Days
Days
In These Shoes?
Kirsty MacColl
In These Shoes?
In These Shoes?
My Affair
Kirsty MacColl
My Affair
My Affair
They Don't Know
Kirsty MacColl
They Don't Know
They Don't Know
There's a Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears He's Elvis
Kirsty MacColl
There's a Guy Works Down the Chip Shop Swears He's Elvis
A New England (Radio 1 Nicky Campbell Session, 26 Jun 1991)
Kirsty MacColl
A New England (Radio 1 Nicky Campbell Session, 26 Jun 1991)
A New England (Radio 1 Nicky Campbell Session, 26 Jun 1991)
Fairytale Of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl)
The Pogues
Fairytale Of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl)
Fairytale Of New York (feat. Kirsty MacColl)
