Lisbee Stainton
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqtdn.jpg
1988
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f63c9065-75e6-4e24-b67e-3c72b20b7452
Lisbee Stainton Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisbee Stainton (born 1988, Hampshire) is an English singer-songwriter with a folk acoustic style and known for her use of a distinctive eight-string guitar.
Lisbee Stainton Performances & Interviews
Lisbee Stainton Tracks
Last played on
Wait For Me
Lisbee Stainton
Wait For Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Village Green
Lisbee Stainton
Village Green
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Practice Room
Lisbee Stainton
Practice Room
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Rainbow
Lisbee Stainton
Rainbow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Rainbow
Last played on
Never Quite An Angel
Lisbee Stainton
Never Quite An Angel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
One Or Both Of Us
Lisbee Stainton
One Or Both Of Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
One Or Both Of Us
Last played on
Spark
Lisbee Stainton
Spark
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Spark
Last played on
Red
Lisbee Stainton
Red
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Red
Last played on
Burn Out (live)
Lisbee Stainton
Burn Out (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Burn Out (live)
Last played on
Leaving
Lisbee Stainton
Leaving
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Leaving
Last played on
There You Are
Lisbee Stainton
There You Are
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Sixteen
Lisbee Stainton
Sixteen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Sixteen
Last played on
Burn Out (live in session)
Lisbee Stainton
Burn Out (live in session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Burn Out (live in session)
Last played on
The Letter (live)
Lisbee Stainton
The Letter (live)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
The Letter (live)
Last played on
The Dance Upon Nothing
Lisbee Stainton
The Dance Upon Nothing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
The Dance Upon Nothing
Last played on
Bad Decision
Lisbee Stainton
Bad Decision
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Bad Decision
Last played on
Burn Out
Lisbee Stainton
Burn Out
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Burn Out
Last played on
Reason
Lisbee Stainton
Reason
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Reason
Last played on
Red Dog Running
Lisbee Stainton
Red Dog Running
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Red Dog Running
Last played on
Red Running Dog
Lisbee Stainton
Red Running Dog
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Red Running Dog
Last played on
Harriet
Lisbee Stainton
Harriet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Harriet
Last played on
Girl on an Unmade Bed
Lisbee Stainton
Girl on an Unmade Bed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Word Games
Lisbee Stainton
Word Games
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Word Games
Last played on
The Journey
Lisbee Stainton
The Journey
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
The Journey
Last played on
Fool's Gold
Lisbee Stainton
Fool's Gold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Elouise
Lisbee Stainton
Elouise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Elouise
Last played on
Navigatiing
Lisbee Stainton
Navigatiing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Navigatiing
Last played on
Millions Of Flowers
Lisbee Stainton
Millions Of Flowers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
Millions Of Flowers
Last played on
Make Me Stay
Lisbee Stainton
Make Me Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtdn.jpglink
