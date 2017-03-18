Edgar KrappBorn 3 June 1947
Edgar Krapp
1947-06-03
Edgar Krapp Biography (Wikipedia)
Edgar Krapp (born June 3, 1947 in Bamberg) is a German organist and music professor. Krapp is a member of the Board of the Neue Bachgesellschaft (New Bach Society) in Leipzig and the Bavarian Academy of Fine Arts.
Edgar Krapp Tracks
Sonata in C major from 18 Pieces for Musical Clocks
George Frideric Handel
Sonata in C major from 18 Pieces for Musical Clocks
Sonata in C major from 18 Pieces for Musical Clocks
Missa Brevis
Zoltán Kodály
Missa Brevis
Missa Brevis
