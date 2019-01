Nachhatar Gill (born Nachhatar Singh Gill) is a Punjabi musician and singer-songwriter. He was born to a Sikh family at their village Akaalgarh near Badesron, Tehsil Garhshankar, Punjab, India. Gill was very fond of music. His father was a kirtani (hymn singer at Sikh temple). He used to sing along with his father at their village's temple's annual program. Gill got popularity with his solo song "Dil Ditta Nahin Si". His two religious albums are Sahib Jinah Diyan Mane (2006), and Ardaas Karaan (2010). He appeared in his first movie, Gal Sun Ho Gaya in 2012. He has appeared in three more films since then, the latest one being Jugaadi Dot Com in 2015.