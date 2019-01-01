Mário João Laginha dos Santos, (born April 25, 1960 in Lisbon), a pianist and composer, is one of the most well-known Portuguese jazz musicians today. He is mostly recognized for his collaborations with Portuguese jazz singer Maria João, with whom he recorded over a dozen albums and toured worldwide extensively. Other acknowledged collaboration work includes four-handed piano sessions with Bernardo Sassetti and Pedro Burmester.

Mário's main influence on piano is Keith Jarrett.