Shakatak Biography (Wikipedia)
Shakatak are an English jazz-funk band, founded in 1980.
Shakatak scored a number of chart entries, including two Top 10 hits in the UK Singles Chart, "Night Birds" (1982) and "Down on the Street" (1984), plus a further 12 entries in the Guinness Book of British Hit Singles. The group is still active and popular throughout the world, particularly in Japan and the Far East, and generally produce a new album every two years on JVC Records.
From their first release in August 1980, (the Bill Sharpe composition "Steppin'" on the Polydor record label), and their first album, Drivin' Hard, the band's singles and albums have entered the charts regularly.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Shakatak Tracks
Livin' In The U.K.
Shakatak
Livin' In The U.K.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Livin' In The U.K.
Last played on
Night Birds
Shakatak
Night Birds
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Night Birds
Last played on
Down On The Street
Shakatak
Down On The Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Down On The Street
Last played on
Easier Said Than Done
Shakatak
Easier Said Than Done
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Easier Said Than Done
Last played on
Christmas In Rio
Shakatak
Christmas In Rio
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Christmas In Rio
Last played on
Sing (Little One)
Shakatak
Sing (Little One)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Sing (Little One)
Last played on
City Rhythm
Shakatak
City Rhythm
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
City Rhythm
Last played on
Dark Is The Night
Shakatak
Dark Is The Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Dark Is The Night
Last played on
Without You
Shakatak
Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Without You
Last played on
Down on the Street (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Shakatak
Down on the Street (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Night Birds (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Shakatak
Night Birds (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Night Birds (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Without You (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Shakatak
Without You (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Without You (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Easier Said Than Done (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Shakatak
Easier Said Than Done (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Invitations (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Shakatak
Invitations (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x376.jpglink
Invitations (Live At Koko, 14 Nov 2018)
Invitations
Shakatak
Invitations
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04j9r3j.jpglink
Invitations
Last played on
