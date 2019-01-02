Mary Sandeman, better known by her stage name Aneka (born 20 November 1947 in Edinburgh, Scotland), is a Scottish singer.

In 1981 she reached number one in the UK Singles Chart with her song "Japanese Boy". She was well known for the Oriental image she adopted for the song. After her brief foray into pop, she reverted to her real name and re-established herself as an accomplished singer of Scottish traditional music. This music career having begun in Scotland as a teenager and continued up until her first hit, as Mary Sandeman. It was only at the time of the 1981 hit that she changed her name.