AnekaScottish singer. Born 20 November 1954
Aneka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1954-11-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f6360bae-a26c-48e1-8d16-847620e4bf03
Aneka Biography (Wikipedia)
Mary Sandeman, better known by her stage name Aneka (born 20 November 1947 in Edinburgh, Scotland), is a Scottish singer.
In 1981 she reached number one in the UK Singles Chart with her song "Japanese Boy". She was well known for the Oriental image she adopted for the song. After her brief foray into pop, she reverted to her real name and re-established herself as an accomplished singer of Scottish traditional music. This music career having begun in Scotland as a teenager and continued up until her first hit, as Mary Sandeman. It was only at the time of the 1981 hit that she changed her name.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Aneka Tracks
Sort by
Japanese Boy
Aneka
Japanese Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Japanese Boy
Last played on
Ooh Shooby Doo Doo Lang
Aneka
Ooh Shooby Doo Doo Lang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ooh Shooby Doo Doo Lang
Last played on
Playlists featuring Aneka
Aneka Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist